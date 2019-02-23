In crackdown in Kashmir, JLKF chief Yasin Malik, Jamaat leaders detained

February 23, 2019 11:29 IST

Kashmiri separatist and Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik was detained by the police late on Friday night.

The cops apprehended him from his Maisuma residence. He reportedly has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Malik’s detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court which is likely to take place on Monday. The article, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers on February 14, earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security cover of several separatists including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani.

Police also swooped on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir members in Kashmir during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and detained around two dozen of its cadres, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, officials said.

Though police termed the detentions as routine, officials privy to the developments said this is the first major crackdown on the organisation that is part of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate.

The Jamaat issued a statement condemning the detentions and said, “The move is a well designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region.”

The Jamaat claimed that during the intervening night of February 22 and February 23, police and other agencies launched a mass arrest drive and raided many houses in the Valley, wherein dozens of its central and district level leaders were arrested, including its Ameer (chief) Jamaat Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz and advocate Zahid Ali (spokesperson).

The Jamaat cadres were picked up from various places, including Anantnag, Pahalgham, Dialgam, Tral -- all in south Kashmir.

The Jamaat termed the raids as “fishy” at a time when the Supreme Court is to hear a petition regarding Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way forces personnel unleashed the spree of mass arrest and detained dozens of Jamaat members prior to the hearing seems something is hatching behind the curtains. Any attempt of eroding or tampering Article 35A is unacceptable for people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir ‘arbitrary’: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned the legality of the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir leaders, saying the “arbitrary” move will only “precipitate matters” in the state.

“In the past 24 hours, Hurriyat leaders & workers of Jamaat organisation have been arrested. Fail to understand such an arbitrary move which will only precipitate matters in J&K,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“Under what legal grounds are their arrests justified? You can imprison a person but not his ideas,” she said.

-- With inputs from ANI