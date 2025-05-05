HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In call with Modi, Putin confirms India visit for summit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 05, 2025 16:47 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by President Vladimir Putin at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement, Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2024. Photograph: MEA India on X

The leaders emphasised the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in any of its manifestations, it said.

 

"The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

They emphasised the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations, it said, adding that these relations are not influenced by the outside and continue to develop dynamically in all directions. 

Putin also conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror strike must be brought to justice as he strongly condemned the horrific attack.

Putin told Modi that Russia fully supports India's fight against terrorism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

"He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism," Jaiswal added.

"He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said Modi and Putin reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The prime minister conveyed his greetings to the Russian president on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of 'Victory Day'.

Modi also invited Putin for the India-Russia annual summit to be held in India later in the year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
