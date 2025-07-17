HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
In a first, state bus service reaches Naxal-hit Maharashtra village

In a first, state bus service reaches Naxal-hit Maharashtra village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 17, 2025 10:49 IST

A remote village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, which was once a Naxal hotbed, has now become accessible with the starting of the state-run bus service in the area for the first time since independence, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

As the first bus rolled into the Markanar village on Wednesday, bringing it on the state road transport network, locals welcomed it and cheered by waving the national flag.

The service will benefit nearly 1,200 residents, including students, from Marknar and nearby villages, a police release said.

 

The bus service from the remote Markanar village to Aheri has been started for the first time since independence following efforts by the Gadchiroli police, it claimed.

Gadchiroli district, known for its tribal population and Naxal affected areas, has long struggled with poor connectivity.

The Markanar village is located at the foothills of Abujhmad, which was a Naxal stronghold, in Bhamragad subdivision of Gadchiroli district.

Villagers for the first time witnessed the bus service in their area on Wednesday.

They gathered to welcome the state transport service, brainchild of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, by waving the tricolour, the release said.

The service will benefit more than 1,200 residents, particularly patients, students and other daily commuters, from villages like Markanar, Murumbhushi, Phulnar, Koparshi, Poyarkothi and Gundurwahi, it said.

The Gadchiroli police have undertaken several infrastructure projects to ease transportation in remote regions.

On January 1, 2025, bus services were launched on Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi route, and from Katezhar to Gadchiroli on April 27, the release said.

In the last five years, 20 roads of 420.95 kilometres and 60 bridges were constructed in the district and completed under the protection of the Gadchiroli police, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
