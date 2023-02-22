In a first, CRPF to hold Raising Day in Maoist-hit Bastar; Amit Shah to attend

The Central Reserve Police Force is likely to hold its 84th Raising Day event in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, the first time its annual celebrations will be held in a left wing extremism-affected area, according to officials.

IMAGE: CRPF jawans display arms at an exhibition on the fourth anniversary of 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, February 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to review the ceremonial parade as the chief guest at the event to be held in Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of Bastar, on March 19, they said.

The country's largest Central Armed Police Force, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, is designated as the lead national internal security force operating in three main domains of left wing extremism, counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

It had organised its 83rd anniversary event last year in Jammu after the government asked all paramilitary or CAPF to hold these events outside the national capital.

Bastar district, located in the southern-most region of Chhattisgarh, is flanked by districts like Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur that have seen major Maoist attacks and counter-offensive operations by security forces led by the CRPF.

The event will send a message that the forces are dominating all areas in the LWE-affected states and will be held amid the much-talked-about tactical counter offensive campaign by armed Maoists, they said.

The TCOC is undertaken in March-June by the Maoists to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility.

Officials told PTI that these districts in south Chhattisgarh remain the "last bastion" of Maoist dominance and the CRPF has created around 15 forward operating bases or remote operational camps in the state over the last three years.

The force was raised in 1939 and India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented the Presidential colours to it on March 19, 1950.