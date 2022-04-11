Imran supporters protest across Pak, chant 'chowkidar chor hai'

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest rally at Lahore's Liberty Chowk against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

IMAGE: Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf display a placard and chant slogans in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a rally in Peshawar, on April 10, 2022. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

The charged PTI supporters, including women and children, showed their solidarity with Khan during the rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday.

Big gatherings were also reported from other parts of the Punjab province, including Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts.

Islamabad and Karachi also witnessed major gatherings of PTI supporters.

Protests broke out in different cities after 9 pm on Sunday and continued for several hours on the call of Khan.

Earlier on Sunday, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that 'today marked the beginning of a freedom struggle' against what he said was a 'foreign conspiracy of regime change' in Pakistan.

In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said 'it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy'.

In another tweet, Khan posted an aerial view of the Lahore rally and said he never saw such a big crowd.

'Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,' Khan said.

PTI's local leadership was leading the protest.

The charged workers and supporters of the party were chanting slogans against the United States, which Khan claims to be behind the ouster of his government.

They were also shouting slogans against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to be elected as the new prime minister on Monday; Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for allegedly plotting against Khan's government at the behest of the US.

Most placards being carried by the protesters read 'Imported government not acceptable'.

This (Imported government not acceptable) was also a top trend in Pakistan with over 2.7 million tweets till early hours of Monday.

'Chowkidar chor hai', a slogan raised in India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also heard at a rally addressed by PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province.

During the protest at Lal Haveli in Punjab province against Imran Khan's ouster, the crowds referred to the Army as 'chowkidar' and called them 'thieves' which was 'stealing' Imran Khan's mandate.

However, in a viral video, Sheikh Rashid, the former interior minister was seen trying to stop the protestors from raising the slogan against the country's Army.

"Don't raise slogans... we will fight with peace," he said.

Highlighting the National Assembly's mid-night decision, Sheikh Rashid said: "If you want to save your country then don't take a decision in the dark of night but in daylight."

"On 29/4 there will be Eid. Be ready we will take the jail bharo movement from Lal Haveli daily. I myself will take it from Karachi," he said, adding that he 'will tell all the Sindhis that they (then opposition) are thieves, docents and robbers'.

Former federal minister and PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari said in a tweet: 'Such amazing scenes from across Pak and from abroad --- Pakistanis have rejected US instigated regime change. Two of my favourite individual placards! #ImportedGovernmentRejected #RevolutionBlackedOut.'

She also complained of Pakistani media for not giving proper coverage to massive protests across the country, especially in Lahore and Karachi.

The PTI has thanked the masses to come out on roads in the support of Imran Khan to reject foreign intervention.

'Shukriya (thanks) Pakistan! We're a nation that stands against any foreign intervention, we're a nation which stands with @ImranKhanPTI,' the PTI said in statement posted on its Twitter account.

Despite the PTI government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama.

Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day.

He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a 'betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution'.

-- with inputs from ANI