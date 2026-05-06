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Home  » News » Why Imran Khan's Lawyers Want Al Qadir Case Delayed

Why Imran Khan's Lawyers Want Al Qadir Case Delayed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 21:17 IST

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Imran Khan's legal team has requested an adjournment in the Al Qadir case, citing difficulties in meeting with the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who are currently imprisoned.

Photograph: Twitter

Photograph: Twitter

Key Points

  • Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face jail sentences in the Al Qadir case.
  • Khan's legal team seeks adjournment due to lack of access to clients.
  • The Al Qadir case involves allegations of corruption related to a welfare trust.
  • The trust is accused of receiving land in exchange for favours from Khan's government.
  • Khan denies all allegations of financial benefit from the Al Qadir Trust.

Counsel for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday sought an adjournment in the 190 million-pound Al Qadir case, a day before its hearing in the high court, a media report said.

Khan and Bushra, who were sentenced to 14 and seven years in jail respectively in the case last year, had challenged their sentences in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Earlier this week, May 7 was set as the date for hearing the appeals against the conviction.

 

Legal Team Cites Access Issues

In an application filed before the IHC, Barrister Salman Safdar, Secretary General of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Salman Akram Raja, and Sarmad Muneeb said they were not authorised to argue the main appeals against the conviction, the Dawn newspaper reported.

They said their engagement was limited to arguing applications for suspension of sentence.

The lawyers said that despite repeated efforts, the authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where the former first couple is imprisoned, had not facilitated meetings with the clients to receive instructions or execute fresh powers of attorney.

"The undersigned expresses inability to proceed further in the absence of proper instructions, formal engagement, and requisite Power(s) of Attorney," the report said, citing the application.

The counsel sought an adjournment for the main appeals, fixed for hearing on Thursday.

Details of the Al Qadir Case

The 190 million pound case pertains to allegations linked to the Al-Qadir Trust, a welfare organisation established in 2018. The trust, which runs a university outside Islamabad, is accused of being used as a front to receive land worth millions of dollars from a real estate tycoon.

According to charges, the donations were made in exchange for the former premier's administration using repatriated funds from the UK to pay fines on behalf of the businessman, instead of depositing the amount into the national exchequer.

Khan denied the allegations during the trial, maintaining that neither he nor his wife derived any financial benefit from the trust or related transactions.

Earlier this week, the IHC rejected Khan and Bushra's petitions seeking the suspension of their sentences in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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