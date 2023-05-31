How Imran Khan Arrived In Court!

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad high court in a case related to the Al-Qadir Trust.

Imran arrived at the court in a bullet-poof vehicle surrounded by a huge contingent of police and private security body guards.

Imran's security personnel held up bulletproof shields to protect the former premier from a possible assassin.

Imran had been whisked away from the Islamabad high court premises by the Pakistan Rangers on May 9, leading to violent protests across the country.

Released later by Pakistan's supreme court, Imran has seen his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, implode, as senior leaders, reportedly under pressure from the Pakistan army, have quit the PTI.

Imran, who remains hugely popular among Pakistan's youth, is enemy number one for the military as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, who he has accused of conspiring to either assassinate him or imprison him so he can't contest the general election, scheduled for later this year.

IMAGE: Private security guards escort Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the high court in Islamabad. All Photographs: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Imran arrives at the court escorted with security personnel carrying bulletproof shields.

IMAGE: The vehicle carrying Imran arrives at the court.

IMAGE: Private security guards escort Imran as he leaves the court.

IMAGE: A police officer clears the way for Imran's vehicle as he leaves the court.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com