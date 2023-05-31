News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Imran Khan Arrived In Court!

How Imran Khan Arrived In Court!

By REDIFF NEWS
May 31, 2023 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad high court in a case related to the Al-Qadir Trust.

Imran arrived at the court in a bullet-poof vehicle surrounded by a huge contingent of police and private security body guards.

Imran's security personnel held up bulletproof shields to protect the former premier from a possible assassin.

Imran had been whisked away from the Islamabad high court premises by the Pakistan Rangers on May 9, leading to violent protests across the country.

Released later by Pakistan's supreme court, Imran has seen his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, implode, as senior leaders, reportedly under pressure from the Pakistan army, have quit the PTI.

Imran, who remains hugely popular among Pakistan's youth, is enemy number one for the military as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, who he has accused of conspiring to either assassinate him or imprison him so he can't contest the general election, scheduled for later this year.

 

IMAGE: Private security guards escort Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the high court in Islamabad. All Photographs: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran arrives at the court escorted with security personnel carrying bulletproof shields.

 

IMAGE: The vehicle carrying Imran arrives at the court.

 

IMAGE: Private security guards escort Imran as he leaves the court.

 

IMAGE: A police officer clears the way for Imran's vehicle as he leaves the court.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Is Imran Khan's PTI Party Imploding?
Is Imran Khan's PTI Party Imploding?
'Imran's no typical Pakistani leader'
'Imran's no typical Pakistani leader'
'Imran is the common enemy of US, China, Saudis'
'Imran is the common enemy of US, China, Saudis'
Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to pray
Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to pray
India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in FY2022-23
India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in FY2022-23
'Love to be able to execute Ashwin-style'
'Love to be able to execute Ashwin-style'
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Imran Khan will win elections hands down'

'Imran Khan will win elections hands down'

'Imran has morphed into Frankenstein's monster'

'Imran has morphed into Frankenstein's monster'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances