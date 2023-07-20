IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours

Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day.

IMAGE: A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, at Kings Circle in Mumbai, July 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After a heavy downpour on Wednesday which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services, the rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.

The country's financial capital received an average 100 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, a civic official said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 95.39 mm, 96.70 mm and 110.45 mm, respectively, during the period.

The India meteorological department's Mumbai centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, the official said.

Railway authorities said local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were normal on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes.

But, some commuters claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport and they were running normally, an official said.

The Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, overflowed on Thursday following heavy rains in the city and suburbs, a civic official said.

Earlier this month, the Powai lake, another reservoir located in the heart of Mumbai, started overflowing, but its water is not used for drinking purpose.

Meanwhile, the Tulsi lake, located in the densely forested Sanjay Gandhi National Park, started overflowing at 1.25 am on Thursday, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

This is expected to bring relief to citizens facing 10 per cent water cut since the beginning of this month.

Tulsi is the smallest of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai and has a storage capacity of 8,046 million litres.

The city gets 18 million litres of water from the lake every day.

"The catchment area of the lake has been receiving rainfall in the last few days, as a result of which the lake overflowed today," the civic official said, adding the water body has overflowed a little earlier this year compared to 2022.

When the Tulsi lake overflows, its water goes into the Vihar lake, which is also located in the SGNP.

Apart from Tulsi and Vihar, the city receives water from Bhatsa, Tansa, Lower and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs all located in Thane district, and Upper Vaitarna dam located in Nashik district.