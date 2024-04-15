IMD issues two-day heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad

Mumbai witnessed severe hot weather on Monday amid the India meteorological department's warning of a heatwave in Maharashtra's capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for two days till Tuesday.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, at Haji Ali Dargah, in Mumbai, April 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMD officials said the maximum temperature in the three districts could go up to 38 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave warning has issued for the country's financial capital as well as Raigad and Thane districts for Monday and Tuesday, an IMD Mumbai official said.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The civic administration in Mumbai has already issued guidelines for people to tackle the heatwave this summer season.