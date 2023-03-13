News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At 39.4 deg C, Mumbai records highest temp in country in March

At 39.4 deg C, Mumbai records highest temp in country in March

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 13, 2023 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the second time in the current month, Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing the rise in mercury to absent or delayed sea breeze.

IMAGE: Children swim in the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day, at Badhwar Park, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The IMD had warned of a heat wave for Sunday and Monday.

The Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

 

"This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius," said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.

He said the temperature recorded in the coastal Konkan region, which encompasses Mumbai, was 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal on March 12.

This was also observed between March 5-7 when the temperature was 5-7 degrees above normal, Jenamani added.

"Normally, Konkan witnesses low temperatures during this time because of the sea breeze at around 11.30 am to 1 pm. However, in the last seven-ten days the sea breeze is absent or delayed because of the dominant easterly winds which have resulted in high temperatures," he said, adding that the temperature should reach highest between Rajasthan and Gujarat but it is controlled due to thunderstorm cloud and favourable wind.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Be Warned! Expect A Very Hot Summer!
Be Warned! Expect A Very Hot Summer!
'This heatwave is unprecedented'
'This heatwave is unprecedented'
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
PIX: Joy for India despite draw!
PIX: Joy for India despite draw!
Brook pips Jadeja to win ICC Player of Month Award
Brook pips Jadeja to win ICC Player of Month Award
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5
SC tells govt to demolish mosque inside Allahabad HC
SC tells govt to demolish mosque inside Allahabad HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM chairs high-level meet to review heat preparedness

PM chairs high-level meet to review heat preparedness

'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'

'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances