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Home  » News » Football Legend I.M. Vijayan Rejects Political Bids, Considers Rajya Sabha Seat

Football Legend I.M. Vijayan Rejects Political Bids, Considers Rajya Sabha Seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 14:09 IST

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Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan has turned down offers from major political parties to run in the upcoming elections, but is open to a Rajya Sabha nomination to champion sports.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • I.M. Vijayan, former Indian football star, declined offers from BJP, Congress, and LDF to contest in upcoming elections.
  • Vijayan stated he wants to maintain the love of all people and avoid commitment to any single political party.
  • He expressed openness to accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination, similar to P.T. Usha's, to work for the betterment of sports.
  • Vijayan acknowledged receiving support from all three political fronts throughout his career, influencing his decision to remain neutral.

Former India football star I M Vijayan on Saturday said he had been approached by different political parties to contest the upcoming elections as their candidate but had declined the offers.

However, he said he would consider accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination if such an offer came up.

 

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayan said Union Minister Suresh Gopi had recently offered him a BJP ticket to contest the election from Thrissur.

He said a BJP representative from New Delhi had also visited him and asked him to contest the election. Vijayan said similar offers had come from the Congress as well as the LDF.

"I declined them because I want the love of all the people. I have no commitment to any party. I want everyone," he said.

He said that during every election, his name is discussed in political circles. Vijayan said he received a job in the Kerala Police during the tenure of the K Karunakaran government.

Later, after ending his football career, it was CPI(M) minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who reinstated him in the police service.

He also noted that it was the BJP-led government that conferred the Padma Shri award on him.

"All three fronts have helped me. I cannot stand with any one party," he said.

He added that he would accept a Rajya Sabha MP position similar to the one given to athlete P T Usha.

"I won't see any politics in that. I can work for sports like Usha," he said.

Vijayan was a star footballer who represented India in several international tournaments.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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