I'm only worried about the economy, says Chidambaram

September 05, 2019 23:45 IST

IMAGE: CBI officials arrive with P Chidambaram at Rouse Avenue District Court Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I am only worried about the economy," said former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday in remarks made just after a Central Bureau of Investigation court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case.

The Congress leader gave the statement when he was asked what he has to say after the court order.

In a similar instance, on September 3, Chidambaram took a jibe at the government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter him when he was asked about his custody in CBI.

"Five per cent. What is 5 per cent? You remember 5 per cent?" he responded with a smiling face, mocking the government after the gross domestic product slumped to an over six-year low.

According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court also rejected his plea challenging the Delhi high court order that had refused anticipatory bail to him in the INX Media case.