Meerut Authorities Crack Down On Illegal Meat Shops

Meerut authorities launched a crackdown on illegal meat shops, shutting down over two dozen establishments and issuing notices for food safety violations following local complaints.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Meerut authorities conducted a joint operation targeting illegal meat shops.

More than two dozen illegal meat shops were shut down in Meerut.

The crackdown was initiated following complaints from local residents.

Several shops were found violating food safety norms and issued notices.

Action was taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A joint team of police and civic authorities on Tuesday took action against more than two dozen "illegal" meat shops here in a drive, officials said.

Crackdown Details

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said the drive was carried out on the directions of the senior superintendent of police, with participation from the municipal corporation and food safety department.

The campaign covered areas from Lisadi Gate to Bhoomiya Pul and extended up to Madhavpuram.

Illegal Market Shut Down

During the inspection, an illegal meat market operating near the Bhoomiya Mata temple was identified and immediately shut down based on complaints from locals, he said.

Food Safety Violations

Officials said several shops were found violating food safety norms during the inspection, following which notices were issued to the shopkeepers.

Action was taken against more than two dozen shops under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.