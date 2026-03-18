Indore Authorities Crack Down on Illegal LPG Refilling Operation

Indore authorities have cracked down on an illegal LPG warehouse, seizing cylinders and refilling equipment amid concerns about potential cooking gas shortages, highlighting the importance of regulated LPG distribution.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Indore administration files criminal case against illegal LPG warehouse operator.

Authorities discovered 66 LPG cylinders (42 domestic, 24 commercial) in the warehouse.

Refilling equipment, including electric motors and weighing scales, were seized.

The raid occurred amid concerns about cooking gas shortages due to conflict in West Asia.

An FIR has been registered against the warehouse operator, Hariom Gupta, for illegal storage and trade of LPG cylinders.

The Indore administration on Wednesday filed a criminal case against the operator of an illegal warehouse after 66 LPG cylinders and refilling machines were found in the godown, officials said.

The officials said an illegal LPG warehouse was discovered in Indore city's New Loha Mandi area recently, and 42 domestic and 24 commercial cylinders were recovered from the storehouse amid reports of a shortage of cooking gas in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Three electric motors and two weighing scales used for refilling LPG cylinders were also seized from the warehouse, they said.

Legal Action and Investigation

An FIR has been registered against the warehouse operator, Hariom Gupta, at the Lasudia police station under relevant legal provisions for illegal storage and trade of LPG cylinders, according to the officials.