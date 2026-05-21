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Meerut Police Bust Illegal Telephone Exchange, Online Loan Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 21:01 IST

Meerut police have dismantled an illegal telephone exchange and online loan fraud operation, arresting three individuals and seizing a cache of equipment used to convert international calls and cheat people with fake loans.

Key Points

  • Meerut police busted an illegal telephone exchange operating in Azad Nagar.
  • The exchange was allegedly used to convert international VoIP calls, causing financial losses to the government.
  • The gang is also accused of online loan fraud using forged documents.
  • Police arrested three individuals and seized SIM cards, SIM boxes, laptops, and other equipment.
  • The accused kingpin allegedly possessed two Aadhaar cards with different addresses.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district have busted an illegal telephone exchange allegedly being used to cause revenue loss to the government and operate an online fake loan racket, officials said on Thursday.

Three members of the gang were arrested and a large quantity of SIM cards, SIM boxes, laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards and two cars were recovered from their possession, police said.

 

Illegal SIM Box Exchange Uncovered

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the action was carried out jointly by the Kotwali police, cyber cell and SWAT team on the basis of information received from the Department of Telecommunications.

He said the police raided a house in Azad Nagar Gola Kuan area under Kotwali police station limits and uncovered an illegal SIM box-based telephone exchange operating from the first floor of the building.

Details of the Fraudulent Operation

According to the police, the accused were using technical equipment to convert international VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls into normal voice calls, thereby violating telecom regulations and causing substantial financial losses to the government.

Apart from this, the gang allegedly cheated people on the pretext of arranging online loans using forged documents, Bhosale said.

Arrests and Seized Items

The police arrested Mohammad Sameer Mansoori (29), Nasir (30) and Prashant Pal (23) from the spot.

During investigation, it emerged that the alleged kingpin Mansoori had obtained two Aadhaar cards using different addresses, the police said.

The recovered items included 97 SIM cards, two SIM boxes, 10 mobile phones, two laptops, 18 ATM cards, 20 cheque books of different banks, material used for preparing forged documents, printers, scanners and two cars, the police said, adding that cash was also seized from the premises.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Telecommunications Act 2023, and the Indian Telegraph Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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