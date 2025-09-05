HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump

We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 05, 2025 16:50 IST

x

It "looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China", United States President Donald Trump said on Friday, as ties between New Delhi and Washington are reeling under possibly the worst phase in over two decades.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping chat ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit's plenary session in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trump's latest post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

 

"Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on Truth Social.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'
'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'
Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA
Trump's personal rapport with Modi gone: Former US NSA
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
Shame to see Modi getting in bed with 2 authoritarians: US
Shame to see Modi getting in bed with 2 authoritarians: US
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Neena Gupta sets the Internet ablaze with her bold look!1:02

Neena Gupta sets the Internet ablaze with her bold look!

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions2:34

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions

Fencing Submerged As Floodwaters From Pakistan Enter India-Pak Border1:16

Fencing Submerged As Floodwaters From Pakistan Enter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV