We've lost India, Russia to darkest, deepest China: Trump

It "looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China", United States President Donald Trump said on Friday, as ties between New Delhi and Washington are reeling under possibly the worst phase in over two decades.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping chat ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit's plenary session in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trump's latest post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

"Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on Truth Social.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.