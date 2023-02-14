News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IIT-Madras student dies by suicide, another survives

IIT-Madras student dies by suicide, another survives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 14, 2023 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A post graduate engineering student at the IIT-Madras in Chennai was found dead in his hostel room, the police said on Tuesday.

Photograph: IIT-Madras/Twitter

The 22-year-old student from Maharashtra, pursuing MS in electrical engineering at the institute was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of IIT-Madras.

 

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden.

When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said the police.

A senior police official said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure.

The Kotturpuram police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

In another incident, another student of the institute, hailing from Karnataka, also made a bid on his life by consuming some tablets.

He has been rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

There was no immediate word from IIT Madras on the two incidents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is there discrimination at IIT-Madras?
Is there discrimination at IIT-Madras?
Charred body of lecturer found on IIT Madras campus
Charred body of lecturer found on IIT Madras campus
IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building
IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building
Women's T20I rankings: Jemimah, Richa Ghosh move up
Women's T20I rankings: Jemimah, Richa Ghosh move up
US flies 2 B-1B Lancer heavy bomber jets to Aero India
US flies 2 B-1B Lancer heavy bomber jets to Aero India
Here's what Australia's batters must do in Delhi Test
Here's what Australia's batters must do in Delhi Test
Bollywood's Getting All Mushy On V-Day!
Bollywood's Getting All Mushy On V-Day!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Student suicide: IIT-M says committed to fair play

Student suicide: IIT-M says committed to fair play

IIT-M suicide: HC suggests CBI probe

IIT-M suicide: HC suggests CBI probe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances