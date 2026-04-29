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IIT Kharagpur Student Death Raises Mental Health Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 12:58 IST

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The tragic death of an IIT Kharagpur student has ignited concerns about the mental health and well-being of students, prompting the institute to enhance its support systems.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Another student death at IIT Kharagpur raises concerns about student mental health.
  • The student, Soham Haldar, was found dead in his hostel room, prompting a police investigation.
  • IIT Kharagpur plans to strengthen mechanisms to identify and support stressed students.
  • The incident follows another student death at the same institute earlier this month.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and providing assistance to the student's family.

A 22-year-old M Tech student was found dead in his hostel room in the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, the second such incident reported on the campus within a span of 10 days.

The student, identified as Soham Haldar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room on Tuesday and he was immediately taken to the institute hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an IIT Kharagpur official said.

 

IIT Kharagpur Student Death Investigation

Haldar, a dual-degree student in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering, was a boarder of the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hall of Residence on the campus.

Police from the Kharagpur Town police station have initiated a probe into the incident as preliminary findings indicated that it could be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be ascertained following the post-mortem examination, the official said.

Institute Response to Student Death

In a statement, the institute expressed deep grief over the student's death and said a detailed inquiry has been initiated.

The authorities have informed the family and are extending all possible assistance to them, it added.

Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI that the institute will strengthen the mechanism to identify stressed-out and depressed students and take follow-up steps to address their issues.

Focus on Student Mental Health

The grief-stricken parents of the student, who hailed from Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, have come to the campus and the authorities will speak to them, he said.

"Haldar's friends, faculty and staffers also could not gauge any stress or anxiety in him. But we need to enable students suffering from anxiety and extreme stress to open up their minds and do everything needed to prevent such incidents," he said.

Investigators are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the hostel premises to piece together the sequence of events leading to the incident.

The incident comes close on the heels of another student's death reported on April 18, when 21-year-old Jaibir Singh Dodia, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student from Ahmedabad, allegedly died after jumping from the eighth floor of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall of Residence. That case is also under investigation.

The back-to-back incidents have once again brought the issue of mental health and student support systems at the institute into focus, especially in view of several such cases reported last year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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