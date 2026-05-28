IIT-Guwahati To Commercialise Bio-Methanol Production

IIT-Guwahati's innovative bio-methanol production technology offers a sustainable solution for converting greenhouse gases into clean fuel, reducing emissions and promoting a greener future.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IIT-Guwahati partners with Kaashyap Cleantech to commercialise bio-methanol production.

The technology converts methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol using chemoautotrophic bacteria.

Bio-methanol production offers a sustainable alternative to energy-intensive chemical methods.

Bio-methanol blends reduce carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and smoke emissions compared to pure diesel.

The technology supports carbon mitigation efforts and qualifies for carbon credit schemes.

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati on Thursday said it joined hands with Kaashyap Cleantech Innovations for commercial production of bio-methanol.

To advance sustainable energy and greenhouse gas utilisation, the IIT-Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyderabad-based Kaashyap Cleantech Innovations Pvt Ltd for large-scale commercialisation of bio-methanol production technology based on chemoautotrophic bacteria.

Breakthrough Bio-Methanol Technology

"The technology enables the biological conversion of methane and carbon dioxide, two of the most potent greenhouse gases, into bio-methanol, a versatile, liquid fuel and industrially relevant solvent," IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

Methane is a greenhouse gas 27â 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of global warming potential.

While converting methane and carbon dioxide into liquid fuels offers a dual benefit of emission reduction and renewable energy generation, existing chemical methods are energy-intensive, expensive, and produce toxic by-products, severely limiting their scalability.

Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient Fuel Generation

IIT Guwahati researchers have addressed this challenge through a fully biological and catalyst-free process, the statement said.

"The research team, led by Prof Debasish Das and Krishna Kalyani Sahoo (PhD scholar), Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, has developed a two-stage bioprocess based on a chemoautotrophic biocatalyst that operates under mild conditions," it added.

The bio-methanol produced has been tested as a diesel-blended fuel in a four-stroke diesel engine, yielding significant environmental and performance benefits like up to 87 per cent reduction in carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen sulphide and smoke emissions compared to pure diesel.

Performance and Environmental Benefits

"Diesel-methanol blends outperformed pure diesel in fuel consumption, energy efficiency and engine performance, while maintaining similar mechanical efficiency. Bio-methanol serves as a precursor for producing formaldehyde, acetic acid and other high-value industrial chemicals," IIT-Guwahati said.

Speaking about the technology, IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal said that the institute is committed towards addressing sustainable development challenges.

"The technology presents an eco-friendly and cost-efficient avenue for clean fuel generation while supporting efforts toward carbon mitigation," he added.

Transition to a Net-Zero Future

Kaashyap Group Managing Director Kiran KK said that the cutting-edge technology developed by IIT-Guwahati is highly remarkable as it achieves two important sustainability milestones simultaneously.

"It successfully produces a high-quality biofuel, Methanol, providing a viable green alternative to fossil fuels, while actively sequestering carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere," he added.

This dual-action mechanism makes the entire process remarkably green, positioning it perfectly to qualify for carbon credit schemes and accelerate our transition to a net-zero future, the official said.