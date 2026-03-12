HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IIT-Gandhinagar to Review Professor's Role Following Court Order on Textbook Controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 15:15 IST

Following a Supreme Court directive related to a controversial NCERT textbook chapter on judicial corruption, IIT-Gandhinagar is reassessing the role of guest professor Michel Danino, a Padma Shri recipient.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IIT-Gandhinagar is reviewing Michel Danino's role as guest professor following a Supreme Court directive.
  • The Supreme Court order stems from controversy over a chapter on judicial corruption in a now-withdrawn NCERT textbook.
  • Michel Danino, a Padma awardee, was involved in drafting the controversial chapter for the NCERT textbook.
  • The Supreme Court has directed governments and public institutions to disassociate from Danino and two other experts involved.
  • Danino's association with IIT Gandhinagar began in 2011, and he was also involved in drafting a new curriculum as per the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

A standing committee at IIT-Gandhinagar will review Michel Danino's role as guest professor after the Supreme Court directed governments and public institutions to dissociate from him following a controversy about a chapter on judicial corruption in a now-withdrawn NCERT textbook, officials said.

Danino, a Padma awardee, was the chairperson of the curricular area group that develops social science textbooks for NCERT. Two others who were part of the drafting committee -- Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar -- have also come under fire, besides Danino.

 

Acting tough against the three experts involved in drafting the controversial chapter in NCERT's class 8 social science book that contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and all state governments to disassociate from the three experts.

"A standing committee will look into Danino's appointment in view of the Supreme Court's directions, and a decision will be taken post that," a senior official privy to the development told PTI.

Michel Danino's Association with IIT Gandhinagar

Danino's association with IIT Gandhinagar dates back to 2011, when he started as a guest professor at the institute. A French-born Indian citizen, Danino was awarded Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution towards literature and education. He was also a member of the Centre's committee for drafting a new curriculum as per the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Supreme Court's Observations

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said, "At the outset, we have no reason to doubt that professor Michel Danion and his associates Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar either do not have reasonable informed knowledge with respect to Indian judiciary or they deliberately and knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of Indian judiciary before the students of Class 8."

The top court said it sees no reason why these persons should be associated in any manner for the purpose of preparing the curriculum or for the finalisation of textbooks for the next generation of children.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

