IIT Delhi Uses Comic Book to Explain Materials Science

IIT Delhi is revolutionising materials engineering education with a unique comic book featuring Professor Padarth, designed to make complex concepts engaging and accessible for students and non-technical audiences alike.

Key Points IIT Delhi introduces a comic book to make materials engineering more engaging and accessible.

Professor Padarth, a witty mascot, guides readers through the world of materials science in a jungle-safari-themed adventure.

The comic aims to demystify complex scientific concepts and highlight real-world applications of materials engineering.

IIT Delhi plans to release a series of comic books to showcase the department's research and teaching work.

The initiative aims to make materials science feel natural and logical to students, fostering a deeper understanding.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has come up with first-of-its-kind comic-style brochure to bring the complex world of materials engineering alive through humour, storytelling and vibrant art, officials said on Thursday. At the heart of the comic titled 'Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE)-- Delivering a Material Safari Experience' is Professor Padarth, the newly introduced mascot. Presented as a witty guide, Professor Padarth accompanies a curious student on a jungle-safari-themed journey through the diverse terrains of materials science, from metals and ceramics to polymers, data science and emerging smart materials.

According to the officials, through this playful narrative style, the brochure aims to demystify complex scientific concepts and highlight real-world connections that make materials engineering both impactful and relatable.

Making STEM Fun

"This comic book was conceived to herald an era of bringing the fun aspects of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to the fore. Materials engineering is a deeply creative and inspiring field, and we wanted a medium that could engage students and non-technical audiences alike. "Through Professor Padarth's adventures, we hope to spark curiosity and showcase the excitement that lies in understanding the materials that shape our world," said Jayant Jain, Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

Future of the Comic Series

The first edition of the DMSE comic book will be followed by a series of comic books that will be released over time to capture the essence of the department, its research projects, and teaching work through the medium of art. "The idea is to let students look at materials as something they live with and experience every day so that the work they do does not feel highly technical but completely natural and logical. Professor Padarth's journey through the realm of materials will be the new fantasy world through which we wish to reach out to our younger generation of materials scientists," said R Lakshmi Narayan, Associate Professor, IIT-Delhi.