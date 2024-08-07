News
If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus

If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2024 09:19 IST
Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday condemned the targeted attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh, and urged the Centre to do all it can diplomatically and politically to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Ramdev. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also expressed his concerns over the safety of Hindus living in Bangladesh amid the country's political unrest.

"The way fundamentalist forces are carrying out well-planned attacks on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh is both shameful and dangerous," Ramdev told ANI.

"I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," he added.

Ramdev further said that India should make diplomatic and political efforts to prevent major incidents and, if necessary, intervene to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

 

"We helped create Bangladesh. If we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there," Ramdev said.

He also alleged that some individuals in India are trying to incite similar unrest within the country under the guise of caste, religion, and reservation issues.

"It is unfortunate that some politicians, religious extremists, and certain YouTubers are attempting to create similar unrest in India in the name of caste, religion, reservation, and the Constitution, threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength," he said.

Meanwhile, several former diplomats and experts have expressed concern about the situation in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to stay vigilant. They have warned of a huge influx of migrants from Bangladesh and raised suspicions about possible foreign involvement in the unrest.

The student protests in Bangladesh, initially demanding an end to the civil service quota, escalated into major anti-government demonstrations, leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
