News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladesh unrest: Temples, houses attacked; 2 Hindu leaders killed

Bangladesh unrest: Temples, houses attacked; 2 Hindu leaders killed

By Anisur Rahman
August 06, 2024 20:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party killed in violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, community leaders claimed on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Civilians stand on the road to control traffic at the Bijoy Sarani intersection, a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

“We have compiled some incidents of the vandalisms in different parts of the country exposing the Hindu and other minority communities to anxiety,” Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council leader Kajol Debnath told PTI on the margins of a meeting of the group in Dhaka.

 

According to the available information, two Hindu leaders, who were incidentally leaders of Hasina's Awami League party, were killed in north-western Sirajganj and Rangpur, Debnath said, adding that the Council was still gathering more information.

Debnath said the attackers “plundered shops, temples and houses and assaulted Hindu women” while many were injured during the assaults amid the fast-paced political developments following the fall of Hasina's government.

A day after Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government over quota in government jobs, violence that had started afresh over the weekend, continued overnight and led to a total of over 400 being killed since mid-July.

According to the Council leaders, the districts where religious minorities and their households or businesses were attacked are north-eastern Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogura and Sirajganj; northern Sherpur and Kishoreganj; western Jashore, Magura and Narail, south-western Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira; central Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Tangail; north-western Lakkhipur, Feni and Chattogram, and north-eastern Habiganj.

“The situation is grave and Hindus are being continuously attacked across Bangladesh,” the Unity Council's general secretary Rana Dasgupta said in a statement earlier.

“We urge the army to ensure security for the minorities and bring the perpetrators of the attack to book immediately,” he added.

Debnath, meanwhile, said they would come up with details on the attacks later Tuesday.

On Monday, an Indian cultural centre was vandalised by an unruly mob in Dhaka and four Hindu temples suffered “minor” damages across the country.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area was also damaged by the unruly mob, according to eyewitnesses.

The Centre, a Cultural Centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations of India, has a library with over 21,000 books in the fields of Indian art, culture, politics, economics and fiction

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anisur Rahman in Dhaka
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440
Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
Hasina in shock, govt giving her time: Jaishankar
Hasina in shock, govt giving her time: Jaishankar
'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes'
'I want to set an example for other Indian athletes'
Was apology published in newspapers: SC to IMA chief
Was apology published in newspapers: SC to IMA chief
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota guv as running mate
Kamala Harris picks Minnesota guv as running mate
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing
'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

More like this

'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'

'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'

'Sheikh Hasina is better than the others, but...'

'Sheikh Hasina is better than the others, but...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances