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Home  » News » If Pak wants to be part of geography...: Army chief's stern warning

If Pak wants to be part of geography...: Army chief's stern warning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 16, 2026 21:55 IST

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Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that continued support for terrorists could lead to severe consequences.

Army Chief Warns Pakistan On Terror

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi warns Pakistan against harbouring terrorists.
  • The warning comes after the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a military response to terror attacks.
  • Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
  • The Army Chief's statement reiterates India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

In a stern military message to Islamabad, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to 'decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not'.

At an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year comes up again.

 

Army Chief's Strong Words on Terrorism

The Army chief said, "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not."

His remarks at the event, 'Sena Samwad', came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor and India's Response

Gen Dwivedi's remarks, though brief carried a blunt message to Pakistan, and reiterated India's stand against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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