IDF attacks 'terror bases' in Gaza schools, hospitals

Fighters from the Israel Defece Forces' (IDF's) Nahal infantry brigade 'identified a terrorist squad hiding in a mosque' in Gaza and, with the help of air support, eliminated the squad as they 'left the mosque and tried to escape through a tunnel'.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers walk during an operation, as they continue their ground offensive in Gaza on November 7, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defence Forces/Handout via Reuters

Hamas terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at the Nahal fighters from several different points, including a hospital.

A combat helicopter escorted the fighters to safety and destroyed the sources of the fire.

The fighters of the 401st armored brigade claimed that during a raid on a school that was 'used as a base for rocket launches and terrorist activity', they 'eliminated a number of terrorists and found rocket launch pits and many weapons on the school grounds'.

In addition, in various activities, several mortar and anti-tank missile launching positions were destroyed.

IMAGE: Weapons and other equipment that the Israeli army says was found during their operations in Gaza, are placed on the floor at unknown location. Photograph: Israel Defence Forces/Handout via Reuters

Meanwhile, Israel's Ministry of the Interior announced plans for the establishment of a new community settlement in the T'Kumah (rebirth) region located in the area near Gaza that was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

The new town will be called 'Hanun' (merciful) and will be part of the Sdot Negev Regional Council. It will consist of a mixed religious and secular population of about 500 families.

Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf: 'Approving the plan is another step in strengthening Israel's envelope (area near Gaza). These days I am conducting tours of the conflict line settlements in the north and south, where a clear voice is raised about the need for security and the promotion of settlement in the country. The approval of the deposit today answers this and advances the building of the country. The Ministry of Construction and Housing will continue to work to plan, build, develop and strengthen the settlement even more strongly, while maintaining functional continuity for the economy in all its components.'