HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IAS officer does sit-ups after admitting to 'mistake'

IAS officer does sit-ups after admitting to 'mistake'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 10:03 IST

x

On the first day of his posting as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Puwaiyan tehsil in Shahjahanpur, IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi did sit-ups in front of advocates after admitting his 'mistake'.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the viral video posted on social media. Photograph: X

Rahi, who was inspecting the tehsil office on Tuesday found the premises littered and some people urinating in the open. He made the offenders do sit-ups in public to set an example.

However, when a group of striking advocates pointed out the unclean state of the tehsil premises -- including dirty toilets and the presence of stray animals -- Rahi admitted the shortcoming and did sit-ups himself while holding his ears.

 

A video of the SDM doing sit-ups surfaced on social media.

Rahi said he had earlier instructed people to use toilets, but some refused and continued urinating in the open, prompting him to make them do sit-ups.

He also said that parents of some school children found roaming on the premises were similarly made to do sit-ups to discourage such behaviour.

"The advocates were on strike. When I met them, they asked me about the sit-ups. I explained that the act was meant to prevent repeat offences. They then pointed out that the tehsil premises were also dirty and asked if I would do sit-ups for that too. I said yes, since it was our fault, I did it," Rahi said.

The SDM added that, "The tehsildar told me that there was a lot of filth here 10 days ago, he has got the filth cleaned to a large extent. Even after this, if the problem remained then it is our mistake and I accept it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IAS topper: 'I want to fight corruption'
IAS topper: 'I want to fight corruption'
Why Isha Singh Wanted To Join The IPS
Why Isha Singh Wanted To Join The IPS
'If you can't speak English...': HC slams Nainital ADM
'If you can't speak English...': HC slams Nainital ADM
From 42% In School To Becoming An IAS Topper
From 42% In School To Becoming An IAS Topper
Why Does Modi Give Some Babus Extensions?
Why Does Modi Give Some Babus Extensions?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Smoke The Most

webstory image 2

Realme Launches 15 Series 5G In India

webstory image 3

The Day Of The Tiger

VIDEOS

Was Op Sindoor decisive- Chidambaram says time will tell3:22

Was Op Sindoor decisive- Chidambaram says time will tell

Milind Deora mocks Donald Trump in Rajya Sabha0:58

Milind Deora mocks Donald Trump in Rajya Sabha

Watch: Jairam Ramesh's reaction on Mallikarjun Kharge's poetry in RS1:03

Watch: Jairam Ramesh's reaction on Mallikarjun Kharge's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD