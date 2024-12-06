'Don't Be Photocopies Of Anybody'

'A lot of parents tell their children, "You are not good enough. The neighbour's child is so good. Why can't you be like him?"'

During his career as an IAS officer, K J Alphons, popularly known as Alphons Kannanthanam, has been known as a 'super achiever' whether it is making Kottayam the first 100% literate district in India or demolishing illegal structures in Delhi and earning the name 'The demolition man'!

But he admits that he was an average student scoring just 40% in his school leaving =exam.

In his new book, The Winning Formula - 52 Ways To Change Your Life, K J Alphons tells readers that anyone can be an achiever in life.

"Work systematically and manage your time well so that there is work-life balance in your life," K J Alphons tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

IMAGE: K J Alphons with his new book The Winning Formula - 52 Ways To Change Your Life.

Did any incident or person act as a trigger point that made you look back and write the book?

Not really. In fact, when somebody asked me, how long did it take you to write the book? I said, 71 years, that is my age.

My book is unlike other motivational books, mine is a lived-book. Whatever I have written in this book, I have lived.

Many people think what I have done in my life is something a normal person can't do. But whatever I have done, anybody can do better.

From a dumb child who studied in a village school, under a kerosine lamp as there was no electricity in my village then and scoring just 42% in school, I became one of the IAS toppers and was on the cover of TIME magazine that featured 100 young global leaders.

There was a lot of excitement in my journey which I wanted to share with people through my book.

Out of the 52 stories, I have also narrated the stories of people I have encountered and inspired me in my journey.

My true inspirations are not global leaders but simple people who have done extraordinary work.

IMAGE: K J Alphons with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The title of the book says 52 ways to change your life. At 52, you left the IAS and entered politics.... Does that mean after you entered politics, you didn't meet anyone who could inspire you?

I didn't realise the coincidence or significance of 52.

Of course, I have met many people who have inspired me after I turned 52.

There are many chapters on people who I met after I was 52. In fact, there is a chapter titled, Politics can be clean.

I was actually talking about the 52 weeks in a year!

It is one idea per week for the readers. In fact, I don't want people to read my book at one go.

I want them to read one story a week, and think about it and internalise during the week.

Each story makes us think as there is something to learn from each person I have written about in the book.

As a minister, I was able to do things. As a parliamentarian, I was able to talk on issues in Parliament.

That's why I want to call my book, a lived-motivational book.

Yes, I do read motivational books but my book talks about those who have lived and experienced life, which can motivate others.

You write, 'after 52 weeks, the book will transform your life'. In what way will it transform the life of a reader?

For example, a lot of parents tell their children, 'You are not good enough. The neighbour's child is so good. Why can't you be like him?'

I want to tell all parents and children that all of us are created with absolute brilliance.

My life itself is an example. From 42% in my board examination, I became one of the IAS toppers.

I want every parent to read this book and realise that their child is not dumb. They should not brand any child as dumb.

In the chapter, Don't be photocopies, I tell parents and children not to be photocopies of anybody.

Every child should have his or her own dream to chase; not their parents' or not somebody else's.

You titled the book, The Winning Formula. What's winning? Is it achieving something in life or being happy?

The only objective of my book is to make everyone happy.

It is not winning against somebody else. I am against that concept.

It has to be winning against yourself, your inherent fears.

The first priority of everyone should be, be happy. It cannot end there. Spread happiness. Make the world happier. That's my philosophy.

Whether I was in the IAS or in politics, my objective in life was to bring happiness in the lives of ordinary people.

For that, I had to be friendly and accessible, and above all, I had to smile.

So, I would say this is a book on happiness in doing things.

What will be your message to the young people who are said to be very stressed because of the long working hours and lacking work-life balance?

I have spoken to 2 million children in the last 45 years.

My simple message to them is, dream big and work hard.

When I say, work hard, it is smart work.

I have been very busy with my work in the past 45 years. I worked 12 hours a day as an IAS officer. I love to work as it brings happiness in the lives of people.

But I have maintained an incredible balance in my life.

How important is time management in life?

To me, time management is extremely important.

I schedule or plan everything systematically. So, I am never ever late for any function or meeting.

I jog 5 kilometres every day even today. However busy I am, I have dinner with my family.

I listen to music and read books every day. I also meet up with friends.

I can do all the things because I manage my time well.

So, my second message is, work systematically and manage your time well so that there is work-life balance in your life.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com