HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet goes missing after Assam take-off

IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet goes missing after Assam take-off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 23:18 IST

x

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet has gone missing after taking off from Jorhat, Assam, leading to an immediate search and rescue operation by the IAF

IMAGE: An IAF Sukhoi SU-30 MKI aircraft lands during the airshow at 'Aero India 2025', at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, April 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, triggering a search and rescue operation.
  • The IAF operates over 260 Su-30MKI jets, a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet.
  • The IAF has launched a search and rescue mission to locate the missing Su-30 MKI fighter jet and its crew.

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing on Thursday shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, officials said.

Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they said, adding a search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the jet.

 

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm," the IAF said on social media.

"Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," it said.

Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years
54 MiGs Have Crashed In 17 Years
Second Peacetime Incident Involving Tejas
Second Peacetime Incident Involving Tejas
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, 1 pilot missing
IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, 1 pilot missing
How IAF Will Investigate Tejas Crash
How IAF Will Investigate Tejas Crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

India Condoles Khamenei's Death, Foreign Secretary Meets Iran Ambassador1:31

India Condoles Khamenei's Death, Foreign Secretary Meets...

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Neha Sharma's HOT Gym Look0:56

Neha Sharma's HOT Gym Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO