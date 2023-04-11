News
IAF group captain to be sacked for 2019 missile hit on Mi-17 chopper

IAF group captain to be sacked for 2019 missile hit on Mi-17 chopper

Source: PTI
April 11, 2023 21:57 IST
A general court martial (GCM) instituted by the Indian Air Force has ordered the sacking of a group captain for the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir after it was hit by a missile on February 27, 2019, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27 when the Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

The attack helicopter was struck by the IAF's own surface-to-air missile when the chopper was on its way back to Srinagar on the day Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a dogfight, according to a court of inquiry.

The sources said the GCM ordered the dismissal of Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury, who was serving then as the chief operations officer (COO) of the Srinagar Air Force Station.

Six IAF personnel on board the chopper and a civilian on the ground were killed in the crash. The dogfight took place a day after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

 

The GCM, instituted following the report of the court of inquiry, ordered the dismissal of Group Captain Chowdhury, the sources said.

They said the Punjab and Haryana high court had allowed the GCM to conclude its findings against the group captain but ordered that the recommendation cannot be acted upon till it disposes of the case relating to the incident.

The sources said the IAF can only act on the GCM's recommendation after the court gives its verdict.

According to laid down norms, the Chief of Air Staff has to give an approval on the recommendation of the GCM for sacking of the official.

The sources said the order of the GCM will be put up before the IAF chief after a decision on the case by the court.

The GCM was constituted based on the findings of a court of inquiry (CoI) into the incident.

The CoI into the incident found that the Mi-17 V-5 helicopter was hit by a ground-based missile.

The probe had found that the 'Identification of Friend or Foe' (IFF) system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there were "vital gaps" in communication and coordination between the ground staff and the crew of the chopper.

It also found violations of standard operating procedures. The IFF helps air defence radars identify whether an aircraft or helicopter is friendly or hostile.

The sources said the GCM held Group Captain Chowdhury guilty of not following laid down norms, especially orders issued by the Air Headquarters on IFF.

The helicopter crashed in Budgam around 10 am on February 27 when Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaged in fierce aerial combat in Nowshera, a day after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

