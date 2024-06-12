News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAF flew more than 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties during LS polls

IAF flew more than 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties during LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2024 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From extending the reach of the Election Commission into remote corners of the country to airlifting EVMs, the Indian Air Force played a vital role in the recently-held general elections, with its aircraft flying more than 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties.

IMAGE: Polling officials after collecting EVMs and other election materials leave for their respective polling stations by an IAF helicopter on the eve of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Jharkhand, May 12, 2024. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday shared details about the helping hand it lent to the electoral machinery in the conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

"During the general elections 2024, the substantial flying effort has taken place over the last few months by medium-lift helicopters (Mi-17 variants), light utility helicopters (Chetak) and the indigenously manufactured advanced light helicopters (ALH Dhruv)," the IAF said in a statement.

The force has been actively involved with the task of airlifting electronic voting machines (EVMs) and deploying Election Commission of India (ECI) personnel on election duties, as has been carried out during previous general or assembly elections, officials said.

 

During the general elections 2024, the IAF played a "pivotal role" in extending the reach of the ECI into remote corners of the country, and to places where movement by road was a security concern, they said.

The task was time-bound as polling officers had to be positioned at each remote polling station within two days prior to the election date and de-inducted on the day of polling.

"The IAF played a vital role in five of the seven phases of the general elections, flying over 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties," it said.

The seven-phase elections were held from April 19 to June 1 while votes were counted on June 4.

The ECI had declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and Nagaland to Gujarat, the ECI team spanned the lengths and breadths of the country to literally reach out to every voter in the country.

"This herculean task was achieved through close coordination with the ECI and CEOs of various states through nodal officers in order to optimise utilisation of assets factoring security, weather and road connectivity," the IAF said.

Helicopter assets of the Indian Army and the BSF were also dovetailed into the overall plan towards the smooth conduct of the elections, it said.

The transport and helicopter fleets of the IAF undertake varied war and peacetime tasks. In addition to the peacetime role of sustaining troops by air maintenance, and airlift of combat troops during domestic and international exercises, a number of tasks towards nation-building are also undertaken, the IAF said.

It has particularly been on the forefront in aid to civil power, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes
Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes
Hail The Indian Voter!
Hail The Indian Voter!
A Day In The Life Of A Voter
A Day In The Life Of A Voter
USA players recall Indian connections
USA players recall Indian connections
EdTech firm challenges NEET-UG grace marks in SC
EdTech firm challenges NEET-UG grace marks in SC
Aussie pacer baffled by T20 World Cup format
Aussie pacer baffled by T20 World Cup format
Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat
Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Will Rajnath Fix Agnipath Scheme?

Will Rajnath Fix Agnipath Scheme?

IAF made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Bastar

IAF made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Bastar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances