Rediff.com  » News » IAF, FASF Chiefs Take To The Skies

IAF, FASF Chiefs Take To The Skies

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2022 08:12 IST
Garuda VII, a miltary exercise involving Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force aircraft in Jodhpur, began on October 26 and will end on Saturday, November 12

Garuda VII features combat aircraft including the Rafale, the A-330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft, the Tejas, Jaguar, Mi-17 helicopters and Sukhoi-30s.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter while FASF Chief General Stéphane Mille flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter.

 

IMAGE: General Stéphane Mille, chief of the French Air and Space Force, flashes the thumbs up as he is about to fly in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. Photograph: @iaf_mcc/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari ready to take off in an IAF Rafale. Photograph: @iaf_mcc/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari with General Mille, second and third from left. Photograph: @iaf_mcc/Twitter.com/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, General Mille with IAF and FASF personnel. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

