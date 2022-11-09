IAF, FASF Chiefs Take To The Skies

Garuda VII, a miltary exercise involving Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force aircraft in Jodhpur, began on October 26 and will end on Saturday, November 12
Garuda VII features combat aircraft including the Rafale, the A-330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft, the Tejas, Jaguar, Mi-17 helicopters and Sukhoi-30s.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter while FASF Chief General Stéphane Mille flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com