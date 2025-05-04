HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF chief meets Modi amid rising India-Pakistan tension

May 04, 2025 14:36 IST

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation arising out of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh leaves the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, May 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The meeting came less than 24 hours after Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi apprised the prime minister of the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

The Air chief held a meeting with PM Modi, sources said without giving further details. There is no official word on the Modi-Singh meeting yet.

 

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi on last Tuesday gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

A day after the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

In fresh punitive measures, India imposed a complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect on the grounds of national security and public policy.

New Delhi also suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
India briefs envoys on Pahalgam terror attack, links to Pakistan
India informs Pakistan why it suspended Indus Water Treaty
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, suspends Indus Water Treaty
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
US urges India, Pak to ease tensions; seeks Sharif's help in Pahalgam probe
