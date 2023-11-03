'I tell Israelis...': Hezbollah chief breaks silence on Hamas attack

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday warned Israel against launching attacks on Lebanon, saying any further strikes on its territory would be a "foolish mistake", The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears on a screen as he addresses his supporters during a ceremony to honour fighters killed in the recent escalation with Israel, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 3, 2023. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

"I tell the Israelis, if you are considering carrying out a preemptive attack against Lebanon, it will be the most foolish mistake you make in your entire existence," the chief of the terrorist group said.

Nasrallah said the October 7 attack was led by Hamas, and the decision was 100% Palestinian.

"Absolute secrecy is what ensured the brilliant success of the October 7 operation through the factor of surprise. Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was decided 100% Palestinian, its implementation was 100% Palestinian, and its owners hid it from everyone," he said in his first speech since the Hamas attack on Israel.

The head of the powerful Lebanese Shia movement blamed the United States for the Gaza war and that Washington could prevent a regional conflict by halting attacks on the Palestinian territory.

"America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict "decisive".

"Whoever wants to prevent a regional war -- and this is addressed to the Americans -- must quickly stop the aggression on Gaza," he said.

He also said that a victory for Hamas in Gaza against Israel would be a victory for Palestinians and not for Iran and the Muslim community, The Times of Israel reported, adding that he described supporting Hamas in the ongoing fight against Israel as its 'duty'.

"A victory for Gaza against Israel will not be a victory for Iran or the Muslim Brotherhood, it will be first and foremost a patriotic victory for Palestinians, but also for Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. It is therefore our duty to support Hamas in Gaza," Nasrallah said.

According to the Israeli daily, the Hezbollah chief also urged Arab countries to halt oil exports to Israel and hailed his outfit's military actions on the Israel-Lebanon border, boasting that their offensive has drawn IDF forces away from the war against Hamas, adding that "this is not the end."

"Some claim Hezbollah is about to join the fray. I tell you: We have been engaged in this battle since October 8," Nasrallah said, adding, "Some would like Hezbollah to engage in an all-out war, but I can tell you: What is happening now along the Israeli-Lebanese border is significant, and it is not the end."

"What we have done since October 8 is unprecedented in terms of our fighting strategy. Every day, we have been targeted by Israeli soldiers, tanks, drones and sensors, the eyes and ears of Israel. We have been engaged in a true battle. The amount of our martyrs -- 57 -- testifies to this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Israel will respond with actions, not words, in response to any escalation from Hezbollah at the northern border, CNN reported.

Asked about the potential for further escalation of the conflict in light of Nasrallah's address, Hagari said Israel will respond with action, noting they are highly prepared.

On Friday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted from its official X handle, "The Iranian Imam Hossein militia, originally stationed in Syria, was deployed to southern Lebanon in an attempt to support Hezbollah. The militia is involved in confrontations with the IDF and terrorist activities against Israel, putting the lives of the Lebanese people at risk. The IDF is well-prepared to respond firmly to any threat in any arena."