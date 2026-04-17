Income Tax Raids Target TMC Leaders: What It Means

Income Tax raids on TMC leaders in Kolkata, including a candidate and a proposer for Mamata Banerjee, have ignited political controversy ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Income Tax Department conducted raids on TMC MLA Debashis Kumar and Miraj Shah in Kolkata.

The raids occurred days before the West Bengal assembly elections, raising questions about timing.

TMC alleges the raids are politically motivated and intended to harass the ruling party.

Debashis Kumar had previously been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a land fraud case.

The raids are part of a wider operation to investigate unaccounted money flow before the assembly polls.

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in the city, including the residence of TMC MLA Debashis Kumar who is contesting from Rasbehari assembly seat, and Miraj Shah, a proposer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's candidature from Bhabanipur constituency.

The TMC alleged that the raids, conducted days before the voting on April 23 and 29, were intended to "harass and intimidate" the ruling party of West Bengal.

Details Of The Income Tax Raids

Different groups of Income Tax officials started searching at the residence, the election office and several other properties linked to Kumar around 6 am, and the raids are continuing, an I-T official said.

In simultaneous searches, the premises of Miraj Shah were searched at his Elgin Road residence in south Kolkata.

Shah is known to be associated with a local educational institution and was among the four individuals from different faiths who proposed the TMC supremo's name in the poll nomination.

Debashis Kumar's close aide, TMC leader Kumar Saha's residence at Kalighat was also raided by the IT around the same time.

Investigation Into Unaccounted Money

The raids were part of a wider operation to unearth unaccounted, unaudited money flow in the run-up to the assembly polls covering several locations across the city, the official said.

Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He was called for questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9, and had appeared before the agency.

The ED aimed to determine whether Kumar had any financial transactions with a businessman, whose property was recently searched by the central agency, officials said.

Political Reactions To The Raids

Deploring the raids, senior TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said, "The vindictive nature of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah regime stands exposed by the raids targeting the TMC and even prominent figures who are not directly associated with the TMC."

"Before elections, central agencies have become hyperactive in West Bengal and are working under the sole agenda to harass and intimidate TMC. They (BJP) will again be rejected by the people of Bengal in the polls," he said.

Polling in both Rashbehari and Bhabanipur constituencies will be held in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29, with counting scheduled on May 4.

The searches triggered tension outside Kumar's residence, with TMC workers raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Central forces personnel were deployed at every spot to handle the situation, officials said.

Under Indian law, charges related to tax evasion and financial irregularities can lead to imprisonment and fines. The Enforcement Directorate will likely continue its investigation to determine if there are links to money laundering or other financial crimes. These raids come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal as the state heads to the polls.