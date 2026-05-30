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Home  » News » Court Acquits Income Tax Officer In Bribery Case: Here's Why

Court Acquits Income Tax Officer In Bribery Case: Here's Why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 09:47 IST

An Income Tax officer in Maharashtra has been acquitted of bribery charges after a CBI court found insufficient evidence of an illegal demand, raising questions about the prosecution's case.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • An Income Tax officer was acquitted in a bribery case due to lack of evidence of an illegal demand.
  • The court found that the prosecution failed to establish the initial demand for a bribe.
  • Audio transcripts suggested the complainant proactively offered money, not that the officer extorted it.
  • The court cited an invalid prosecution sanction and doubts about sample tampering in the case.
  • Contradictory witness statements further weakened the prosecution's case against the Income Tax officer.

A special CBI Court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted an Income-Tax officer accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2.75 lakh from a businessman, ruling that the mere recovery of money cannot constitute an offence without proof of an illegal demand.

Key Evidence and Court's Reasoning

Special Judge D S Deshmukh on Friday acquitted Income-Tax officer Anil Ratnakar Mallel (44) of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in a 2006 case.

 

The case against co-accused Additional Commissioner Pankaj Garg was abated following his death in 2024.

According to the prosecution, the CBI's anti-corruption branch laid a trap on December 13, 2006, following a complaint by Jaisukhlal Waghani of J.P. Electronics, who alleged officials demanded money to clear a scrutiny file.

Prosecution's Failure to Establish Demand

The court noted that when the prosecution failed to establish the initial demand, the entire evidence obtained by laying a trap becomes suspect.

While audio transcripts revealed that the complainant proactively offered money rather than Mallel extorting it, witnesses also gave contradictory statements.

"The evidence of recovery of tainted amount from Mallel when evidence of the previous demand is lacking, or is not satisfactory, would be totally insufficient to hold the accused guilty for having committed an offence. In this case also evidence of illegal demand is lacking," the judge ruled.

Doubts Regarding Evidence and Procedures

Mallel worked in an open hall where the complainant sat next to his desk drawer, the court pointed out, noting the cash could have been planted while his back was turned.

It also cited an invalid prosecution sanction, a 17-day delay in registering the first information report (FIR), and sample tampering doubts, while acquitting the accused of all charges.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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