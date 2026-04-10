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Ex-Rationing Officer Cleared in 2015 Graft Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 10, 2026 21:27 IST

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A retired rationing officer in Mumbai has been acquitted in a 2015 corruption case after the court found the prosecution's evidence to be unconvincing, highlighting significant loopholes in the investigation.

Key Points

  • A special court acquitted a retired rationing officer in a 2015 corruption case due to insufficient evidence.
  • The prosecution failed to provide convincing evidence to support the bribery allegations against the officer.
  • The court highlighted loopholes in the prosecution's evidence, including the failure to call a key witness.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation was criticised for not properly examining evidence related to the alleged bribe money.

A special court here on Friday acquitted a retired assistant rationing officer in a 2015 corruption case, ruling that the prosecution "failed to adduce cogent and convincing evidence".

Sanjay Sawardekar was acquitted of all the charges by Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases Shayana Patil.

 

In June 2015, complainant Hitesh Ganatra alleged Sawardekar and another senior officer had demanded Rs 1 lakh to execute a government order related to transferring a rationing shop licence in the name of the complainant's son.

The amount was later reduced to Rs 80,000, with the accused instructing the complainant to leave the money in his office drawer, the prosecution said. Later, the Anti Corruption Bureau laid a trap and held the public servant with the bribe amount.

Court Findings and Evidence Shortcomings

The court highlighted several loopholes in the prosecution's evidence. It also pointed out that the prosecution did not call the complainant's son to testify, despite him being the "prime witness" who was allegedly present during the initial bribe demands.

Although the ACB claimed the money was treated with anthracene powder, the IO failed to examine the desk drawer or the hands of the panch witness under UV light to confirm the presence of the powder, the court said.

"Thus, the prosecution has failed to adduce cogent and convincing evidence in support of the case," the court said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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