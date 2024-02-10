News
Rediff.com  » News » Discussion on Ram temple begins in LS, Ram belongs to all, says BJP

Discussion on Ram temple begins in LS, Ram belongs to all, says BJP

Source: PTI
February 10, 2024 12:38 IST
The Lok Sabha on Saturday took up a discussion on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya amid protests by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members on an issue related to the fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: BJP member from Baghpat in UP Satya Pal Sing speaks during the discussion on Ram temple in Lok Sabha, New Delhi, February 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Initiating the discussion on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and pran pratishtha of Shri Ramlala", Bharatiya Janata Party member Satya Pal Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and not Hindus alone.

 

He also accused the Congress of questioning the existence of Ram, evoking a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches.

Singh said the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was historic.

The former Indian Police Service officer also underlined that the temple is not a "communal" issue as some people perceive it.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
