'I don't withdraw': Tharoor on 'rumours from Delhi sources'

'I don't withdraw': Tharoor on 'rumours from Delhi sources'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 15:20 IST
Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course.

Tharoor is set to take on Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls.

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," the MP from Thiruvnathapuram said in a video message on Twitter.

 

"This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. For me, 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor'," he said.

His remarks come on the last date for the withdrawal of nominations which is October 8.

According to a notification issued by the Congress, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30.

The polling will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will vote in the polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
