News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » I Can Straighten People Out: Pawar

I Can Straighten People Out: Pawar

Source: PTI
December 18, 2023 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar at the Saheb Kesari bullock cart race in Kelgaon-Charholi (Khurd), Pune, December 17, 2023, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo
 

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar says he has not grown old and still has the power to "straighten some people out".

Speaking at a bullock-cart race at Charkoli in Pune's Haveli tehsil on Sunday, Pawar said, "I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don't you worry."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 this year after nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over reins of the party.

The bullock-cart race on Sunday was organised to mark the former Union agriculture minister's birthday, which was on December 12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kin of factory blast victims block road in Nagpur
Kin of factory blast victims block road in Nagpur
Marathas to chart next move on Dec 23 if ...: Jarange
Marathas to chart next move on Dec 23 if ...: Jarange
Mumbai ex-top cop Rakesh Maria 'unrelied witness': CBI
Mumbai ex-top cop Rakesh Maria 'unrelied witness': CBI
'Should I Move FD Cash Into MFs?'
'Should I Move FD Cash Into MFs?'
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
PHOTOS: Man United hold Liverpool in drab affair
PHOTOS: Man United hold Liverpool in drab affair
Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?
Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Maha bureaucrat's son runs car over girlfriend, booked

Maha bureaucrat's son runs car over girlfriend, booked

Sena-UBT leader seen with Dawood man; probe begins

Sena-UBT leader seen with Dawood man; probe begins

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances