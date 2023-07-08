News
Rediff.com  » News » 'I accept that people's...': 'Adipurush' writer apologises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2023 13:59 IST
Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla extended his "unconditional apology" for hurting people's emotions.

The Prabhas-starrer mythological epic film, directed by Om Raut, was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language upon its release last month.

The film's team, including Shukla, announced days later that they have decided to "revise some of the dialogues”.

 

On Saturday, the dialogue writer said he accepts that Adipurush has hurt people's sentiments.

"I accept that people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology," Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the retelling of the Ramayana, wrote on Twitter.

"May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush" he added.

Adipurush , which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil in June, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga was panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with many political parties demanding a ban on the film's screening.

In Nepal, the film was banned over its dialogue referring to Sita as India's daughter.

The film, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 500 crore, earned Rs 340 crore in first three days but the box office collections went significantly down after the opening weekend. So far, it has raised over Rs 450 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
