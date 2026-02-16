'Let Children Have Real Friends Whom They Can't Block Or Delete'

'Recently a girl who was suicidal was brought to me.'

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

We love everything Korean... How can you make us leave that? Korean is our life.

We don't love you and family as much as we love Korean actors and K-Pop.

We loved Korean pop music very deeply. We're sorry. You may not have understood how much it meant to us, but it was a huge part of our lives,

At times it felt like, that world mattered more to us than anything else around us.

The thought of marrying an Indian and not a Korean brought us stress and confusion... We're sorry, Papa..

These lines are said to be from the note left behind by three teenage sisters, aged 16,14 and 12, who ended their lives when their father took away their phone and denied them their Korean world.

They felt, with the phone, he snatched away their lives too- the virtual fantasy life they were leading with Korean actors and K- pop stars.

Well known psychiatrist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar started the Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre (044 2464 0050) in 1986. In the last 40 years, Sneha must have handled more than 1.5 million distress calls.

"I really feel sorry for the youngsters of today. There are too many distractions, there are too many pressures and they are exposed to many things that it is very difficult to lead a straight forward life in today's world. I certainly feel social media has had a huge impact on the mental health of today's kids," the doctor tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

In the past, we have heard of Beatle mania, and an obsessive madness towards people like Elvis Presley or even closer home, Rajesh Khanna.

We have also heard of teenagers writing letters to their idols in blood.

Now the suicide of these three sisters in Ghaziabad. Do you see any difference in the way young people are behaving towards their idols?

Has anything changed or is this just a repetition of what had happened before?

Yes, there is a tendency for young people to idolise pop stars, sportsmen and film actors, and get crazy about them.

In our country, youngsters are mad about cricketers and movie stars.

At a vulnerable age, youngsters have this tendency to identify and become overly involved with their idols.

They would go to the extent of trying to meet their idols, listen to the songs all the time and imitate the way they dress and behave.

In the past, if they were denied what they were crazy about, they didnt go to the extent of ending their lives. They were madly attached to their idols but a denial didn't translate into a withdrawal reaction.

That is what has changed in the last decade. Now, they cannot accept a denial of something they are obsessed about.

'Every one hour increase in the time spent on social media, there is an 18% increase in anxiety and depression'

Do you connect this social media, the digital world where they are exposed to a big wide world?

Definitely, we can connect this change in the behavioural pattern to social media and the internet.

There are enough studies to show that the longer you use the Internet, the more anxious and depressed you are likely to get, particularly for young girls and boys, more so girls.

It is found that for every one hour increase in the time spent on social media, there is an 18% increase in anxiety and depression among young people.

It has been proven by many studies in many countries that social media has a huge impact on the minds of young girls.

Social media is an addiction like alcohol addiction or tobacco addiction or drug addiction.

It has the same pattern as any addiction behaviour, and the same networks are involved. There is no difference at all.

In fact, the brain pathways are the same for the internet addiction and alcohol or marijuana or any other addiction.

You see the same reward mechanism too.

Every time they use it, they get a hit. There is a small amount of dopamine release, and they feel good.

But after some time, that is not enough.

You have to consume more and more of it to get the same kind of hit. Then even that becomes inadequate, and when they don't get the same high, they crave for more.

And when you withdraw the addiction, they will not able to handle it.

We call this behavioural addiction.

IMAGE: A view of the site in Ghaziabad, February 4, 2026, where three children died after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building. Photograph: ANI Photo

These sisters were so addicted to a Korean game that when the father took their phones away, they didn't want to live.

They were so obsessed with Korea that they didn't want to have anything to do with Indian, and wanted to live in Korea as Koreans. How do you look at this kind of behaviour?

This is what happens when you live in a virtual world all the time. The real world fades away and what is real for them is only the virtual world.

You talk to any youngster of today, and what you hear is them boasting about their virtual followers.

If you ask them who their neighbour is, they don't know. They don't even know the name of their neighbour.

The virtual world means more to them than the real world.

Recently a girl who was suicidal was brought to me. When I asked her what was bothering her, she said she and her friend took photos at the same place and posted them on Instagram. While her friend got 23 likes, she didn't get a single like.

She said, nobody likes me, nobody wants me in this world. I am rejected by everybody.

And she wanted to end her life.

Why is the virtual world so addictive while the real world is not?

See, you don't get a dopamine hit every day in real life whereas you get it from your mobile every 15 minutes!

The biggest challenge now is, how to make the youngsters enjoy real world without a dopamine hit.

The normal pleasures of life are not as pleasurable as what the mobile phone gives them. A chocolate or good food or good dress ceases to be as pleasurable because you are used to getting a higher dose from the virtual world.

The shows and the content on the Internet are designed to give them pleasure and high all the time.

What the Swedish prime minister said was very true; it is big tech giants against small brains, young brains.

These giants employ intelligent people to find out how they can make this more and more interesting to get more and more young brains get hooked because of the adrenalin rush,

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alena Darmel/Pexels

'By banning, at least there will be less strain on the young brains'

Australia is the first country to ban social media from children below the age of 16. Now, some other countries are also joining. Is banning social media the answer to the problem?

It may not be the answer because we cannot remove technology from our lives. It has so many positives.

We cannot wish away technology and the progress of technology. What we need to do is, before any technology is unleashed, particularly on young people whose brains are still developing, we need to have guardrails.

But what we have done is, we have unleashed this technology on young brains without any guardrails.

Only after you put guardrails, any technology should be allowed.

I think the responsibility is universal. We need to be responsible as a parent, as a student, as a policy maker, and more so as a technology expert. It is a multi-stakeholder thing, and we all need to sit together and see how best we can use a technology without it harming our young people.

By banning, at least there will be less strain on the young brains.

It has been found that there is not only a network change in the brain, but even structural changes happen if you are on the social media or the internet for too long.

Even the grey cells get reduced.

There will be a cognitive deficit and in turn, impulse control becomes difficult. That's why we see more and more of children with attention deficit disorder. They are not able to focus on anything. They keep switching from one thing to another so fast.

You also see that attention deficit disorders have increased now.

Regarding banning, if you take the case of TikTok for example. It originated in China but China has banned TikTok for its own young people.

In your career as a psychiatrist for many decades, how do you describe what is happening to the young people of today?

I really feel sorry for the youngsters of today.

There are too many distractions, there are too many pressures and they are exposed to many things that it is very difficult to lead a straight forward life in today's world.

I certainly feel social media has had a huge impact on the mental health of today's kids.

What Parents Should Do

Monitor what your children are doing with the phone. For example, a lot of cyber bullying happens. One third of children using the Internet are cyber bullied. And one third of them are suicidal. It is a huge number.

The tragedy is that 90% of these children don't tell about cyber bullying to other people. They suffer in silence, and in turn get anxious, depressed and suicidal.

Have a healthy conversation with your children and teach them the right way to use the Internet. Teach them how not to get cyber bullied, how not to get into unsavoury fights.

Always keep an open channel of communication so that if they are having problems there, they should have the confidence to talk to their parents.

Providing a stable communicative environment is very important. Most importantly, practice what you preach.

Always keep an open channel of communication so that if they are having problems there, they should have the confidence to talk to their parents.

Providing a stable communicative environment is very important. Most importantly, practice what you preach.

Tell them that there are so many predators out there in the cyber world especially at night who 'groom' kids. They start by grooming them to fall into their trap. Slowly, they win the confidence of the children, then ask them to expose themselves, take photographs, etc.

In no time, the children are blackmailed. We have seen so many such cases. It is mandatory to tell children what sites they should avoid, and what sites they should go.

Instated of video games, encourage your children to play real games. Let them have real physical activity.

See that your children have a good sleep schedule as sleep is the biggest casualty for these kids. When they don't sleep at night, they will not able to perform well in school. So, don't give the gadgets to your children after nine o'clock, or at night.

Parents should see to it that their children maintain a healthy sleep schedule, have good physical activity, interact with real friends, go out with friends and play outside.

Let the children have real friends where they cannot block or delete someone they don't like. It is important for every child to learn real life lessons.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff