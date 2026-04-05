Hyderabad Police Nab Six for Drug Consumption at Resort Party

In Hyderabad, a drug bust at a Taramati Baradari resort led to the arrest of six individuals, including a model-actor and a DJ, for alleged drug consumption, prompting investigations and de-addiction efforts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana's EAGLE Force arrested six individuals, including a model-actor and a DJ, for alleged drug consumption at a party in Hyderabad.

The arrests followed a raid at Taramati Baradari resort based on intelligence about drug use at the venue.

Urine tests confirmed that five individuals tested positive for ganja, and one tested positive for amphetamines.

Authorities are gathering information about the individuals' networks and will encourage de-addiction programmes.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Telangana's anti-narcotics unit EAGLE Force has apprehended six persons-among them a model-actor and a DJ-for alleged drug consumption following a search at Taramati Baradari resort in Golconda, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs that the venue was hosting a special party, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement Force, along with the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and personnel from the Golconda Police Station, formed five teams and conducted a search during the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

According to a press release, prior intelligence gathering led to the identification of 35 individuals suspected of drug consumption.

Details of the Drug Raid and Arrests

During the operation, urine drug test kits were used, and five individuals tested positive for ganja.

Further testing revealed one more individual positive for amphetamines (AMP). In total, six persons-including a model-actor, a DJ, and two businessmen-were confirmed to have consumed drugs. The individuals reportedly admitted to drug use voluntarily.

Authorities collected information regarding their networks, and their parents or guardians will be contacted to ensure they undergo de-addiction programmes to prevent severe dependency, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.