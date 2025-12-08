HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Hyderabad airport gets bomb threat for 3 flights amid IndiGo chaos

Hyderabad airport gets bomb threat for 3 flights amid IndiGo chaos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2025 12:46 IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has received bomb threats to three flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Airport staff at the entrance of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Phot

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed in Hyderabad during the early hours of Monday.

"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

 

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.

Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina-Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.

Madina-Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport. -

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
