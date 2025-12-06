HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
British, Kuwait Airways flights get bomb threat at Hyderabad airport

British, Kuwait Airways flights get bomb threat at Hyderabad airport

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 06, 2025 11:48 IST

Two international flights at Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat via email sent to the airport's customer support ID, said Hyderabad Airport GMR on Saturday.

IMAGE: A view of the Hyderabad airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the bomb threat. The BA 277 flight travelling from Heathrow to Hyderabad landed safely at 5:25 AM. Following the landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

 

However, KU 373, travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad, returned to its departure airport, Hyderabad Airport, GMR said.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25AM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned back to departure airport," added Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Earlier, Air India flight 2879, travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, received a bomb threat email on the Hyderabad airport customer support ID. However, the flight landed safely in the city at 8:45 PM, and following its landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

"On 5th December 2025, a bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id for flight AI 2879 (Delhi to Hyd). The flight landed safely in Hyd at 8:45PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Earlier, Hyderabad Airport received a bomb threat to Emirates flight EK526, travelling from Dubai (DXB) to Hyderabad (HYD). According to GMR PRO, the threat message reached the Hyderabad Airport customer support at around 7:30 AM on December 5. The flight carrying passengers from Dubai continued its journey under heightened monitoring and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 8:30 AM.

Following the landing, security teams immediately swung into action. The aircraft was moved to an isolated bay, and all passengers were safely deboarded as per standard operating procedures.

The latest scare comes amid a worrying pattern of bomb-related alerts involving flights headed to Hyderabad. On Thursday, an IndiGo flight 6E 058 travelling from Medina to Hyderabad was diverted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after a similar threat.

The flight carried 180 passengers and six crew members. Earlier this week, a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat.

