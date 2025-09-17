HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
75-year-old NRI groom held over murder of US woman in Punjab

75-year-old NRI groom held over murder of US woman in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 17, 2025 21:23 IST

A 71-year-old woman, a US citizen of Indian origin, was allegedly killed shortly after she arrived in Ludhiana from Seattle to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI man, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The incident, which took place in July, came to light recently, after the Ludhiana police named suspects in an FIR that was lodged over the woman's disappearance.

Rupinder Kaur Pandher had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, an England-based non-residential Indian (NRI) originally from Ludhiana, who was to be her bridegroom, the police said.

 

It was Grewal who allegedly got her killed, they added.

The police said Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when she found her mobile phone switched off on July 24.

By July 28, Khairah had alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed the local police to take up the matter.

It was only last week that the Khairah family received the news of her death.

The police nabbed Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti for the murder of the US citizen.

According to the police, Sonu allegedly admitted to killing Pandher in his house and burning the body in a storeroom.

The police said Sonu acted on the instructions of Grewal, who allegedly promised him Rs 50 lakh for killing Pandher.

The motive, officers said, was financial -- Pandher had transferred a significant amount of money to Grewal prior to her visit.

Deputy Inspector General (Ludhiana Police Range) Satinder Singh confirmed that Grewal, who is absconding, has been named as a suspect in the case.

Police said efforts are on to find the victim's skeletal remains and other evidence based on Sonu's disclosure.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
