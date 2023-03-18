News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hurt by its success, people attack Indian democracy: PM's dig at Rahul

Hurt by its success, people attack Indian democracy: PM's dig at Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 18, 2023 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the success of India's democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it, in an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the state of democracy in the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

When the country is full of confidence and resolve, and intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light and hurting the morale of the country also takes place, he said at the India Today Conclave.

 

"When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika', so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this 'kaala tika'," Modi said, without naming anyone.

His remarks come amid a political slugfest over Gandhi's remarks during his recent visit to the United Kingdom, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention.

Modi said India has shown the world democracy can deliver.

He said, "The success of India's democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it."

Modi said he is confident that despite such attacks, the country will move forward to meet its objectives.

Targeting the Opposition, Modi said scams used to make the headlines earlier but now the 'corrupt' joining hands over action against them is making news.

The world is stating that this is India's moment and this has been made possible because of the change of promise and performance in the country, Modi said.

The prime minister said all governments worked according to their abilities and got results according, but his government wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale.

"Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest startup ecosystem," he said.

Leading economists, analysts and thinkers of the world are saying in one voice that it is India's moment, the prime minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Anybody criticising this govt will be arrested'
'Anybody criticising this govt will be arrested'
Modi's Cult Of Personality
Modi's Cult Of Personality
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju
WPL: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Warrants against Imran Khan scrapped amid showdown
Warrants against Imran Khan scrapped amid showdown
Boxer wants to win medal at Olympics for Afghan women
Boxer wants to win medal at Olympics for Afghan women
Amritpal gives cops a slip, bid to arrest him underway
Amritpal gives cops a slip, bid to arrest him underway
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul won't apologise, JPC demand non-negotiable: Cong

Rahul won't apologise, JPC demand non-negotiable: Cong

Test of democracy, will I allowed to reply, asks Rahul

Test of democracy, will I allowed to reply, asks Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances