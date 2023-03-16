News
Didn't say anything anti-India: Rahul amid Parliament ruckus

Didn't say anything anti-India: Rahul amid Parliament ruckus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 16, 2023 13:37 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament amid the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding his apology over remarks made in the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament”, the Wayanad MP said.

During his interactions in London, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

 

The remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Dictator' Modi too 'ridiculed' India abroad: Kharge
Kharge makes it clear: No apology over Rahul's remarks
What if it is not Modi vs Rahul in 2024?
A Cake Artist And Her Amazing Creations
Will Bajaj Finserv MF be able to meet expectations?
NTR Jr Gets Hero's Welcome in Hyderabad
Tejashwi gets relief, to appear before CBI on Mar 25
Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of...: Rijiju

Deadlock continues in Parl over Rahul apology, Adani

