Didn't say anything anti-India: Rahul amid Parliament ruckus

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament amid the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding his apology over remarks made in the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament”, the Wayanad MP said.

During his interactions in London, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.