Hunt For Terrorists Resumes In Kishtwar

Security forces on Monday resumed Operation Trashi-1 in the forested Sonar village area of Kishtwar after suspending it overnight due to poor visibility and difficult terrain.

The operation, launched on Sunday, is aimed at neutralising two to three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists believed to be hiding in the Chatroo belt.

During Sunday's encounter, the terrorists lobbed grenades and opened fire, injuring eight army personnel. One commando from the Special Forces died later.

Dense forests, steep slopes and winter conditions forced the security forces to pause the operation late at night.

Forest routes linking Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua have been sealed

On Monday, joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces re-entered the area using drones and sniffer dogs.

Forest routes linking Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua have been sealed to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Officials said the operation is part of heightened anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, amid intelligence warnings of possible fresh infiltration attempts from across the border.

IMAGE: Security forces conduct search operations in in Kishtwar where an encounter with terrorists broke out, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff