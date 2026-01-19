HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hunt For Terrorists Resumes In Kishtwar

Hunt For Terrorists Resumes In Kishtwar

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 16:26 IST

x

Security forces on Monday resumed Operation Trashi-1 in the forested Sonar village area of Kishtwar after suspending it overnight due to poor visibility and difficult terrain.

The operation, launched on Sunday, is aimed at neutralising two to three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists believed to be hiding in the Chatroo belt.

During Sunday's encounter, the terrorists lobbed grenades and opened fire, injuring eight army personnel. One commando from the Special Forces died later.

Dense forests, steep slopes and winter conditions forced the security forces to pause the operation late at night.

Forest routes linking Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua have been sealed

On Monday, joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces re-entered the area using drones and sniffer dogs.

Forest routes linking Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua have been sealed to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Officials said the operation is part of heightened anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, amid intelligence warnings of possible fresh infiltration attempts from across the border.

 

IMAGE: Security forces conduct search operations in in Kishtwar where an encounter with terrorists broke out, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BSF Increases Vigil At LoC
BSF Increases Vigil At LoC
On Guard Against Enemies At 13,000 Ft
On Guard Against Enemies At 13,000 Ft
'Terrorists Hit, Run, Hide In Dense Doda Jungle'
'Terrorists Hit, Run, Hide In Dense Doda Jungle'
'Pakistan Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu'
'Pakistan Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu'
How Op Sindoor Changed Security Doctrine
How Op Sindoor Changed Security Doctrine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland deputy PM, WATCH3:37

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland...

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon1:28

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO