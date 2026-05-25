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Home  » News » Hundreds of tourists stuck aboard Gulmarg Gondola after technical snag

Hundreds of tourists stuck aboard Gulmarg Gondola after technical snag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 16:17 IST

Hundreds of tourists were safely evacuated from the Gulmarg Gondola cable car in Jammu and Kashmir after a technical malfunction left them stranded, prompting a swift rescue operation by SDRF and NDRF teams.

Gulmarg cable car

IMAGE: Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride, were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the SDRF and NDRF. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Hundreds of tourists were stranded on the Gulmarg Gondola cable car after a technical malfunction.
  • Operations for both phases of the popular Gulmarg cable car service were suspended.
  • Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) safely rescued all stranded tourists.
  • Restoration work on the cable car system is currently in progress.
  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the situation was under control and rescue operations were being closely monitored.

Hundreds of tourists were stranded aboard the largest cable car at a Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the cable car system developed technical problems, officials said.

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, were suspended following malfunction, they said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride, were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.

Chief Minister Monitors Situation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is "closely monitoring" the situation. All cabins are intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground, the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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