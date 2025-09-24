Hundreds evacuated in Maha's Nanded as rivers swell after heavy rains

Hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places in Nanded city of Maharashtra after several low-lying areas were inundated following heavy rains in the last few days, with Godavari and Asna rivers flowing above the danger mark, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on X

As the inflow into the Vishnupuri dam, which provides potable water to Nanded, rose sharply, all its 16 gates were lifted for the first time in 25 years, releasing over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water, they said.

Rains have wreaked havoc over the last few days in the usually parched Marathwada region, killing at least eight persons and damaging houses and crops. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Wednesday said the damage due to rainfall was more in the region's Nanded district.

Godavari and Asna rivers have crossed their danger mark, which led to flooding in several parts of Nanded city and district, officials said.

As water was released from the Vishnupuri dam, low-lying areas of the city, including Govardhan Ghat, Nav Ghat, Nagina Ghat, Degloor Naka, Vasrani and Mujampeth, witnessed flooding.

Floodwater also entered Govardhan Ghat crematorium, Sant Dasganu Maharaj Bridge, Shani Mandir, Gadipura, Siddhanathpuri, and Chouphala localities.

Hundreds of residents have been shifted to safer locations and temporary shelters, while more evacuations are expected if the water level continues to rise, the officials said, although the exact number of affected persons is yet to be known.

Officials warned that the discharge of water from the Vishnupuri dam could increase to three lakh cusecs in the next few hours.

Heavy inflows from upstream dams, including Jayakwadi (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Majalgaon (Beed), Siddheshwar, Khadakpurna and Lower Dudhana, are adding to the Godavari's swelling waters.

The river has already breached the warning level of 351 metres and surpassed the danger mark of 354 metres, the officials said.

The district administration and the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation have issued alerts to villages located along the river banks, and deployed police to maintain order as several bridges and roads are now under water.

The backwaters of Godavari river inundated thousands of hectares of farmland, destroying standing crops.

The water level of the Asna river in the district has surged, further worsening the situation. Many connecting routes have been cut off as tributaries and streams feeding into the rivers are overflowing, the officials added.

Officials of the Water Resources Department, including Executive Engineer Dattatraya Sawant, are monitoring the situation.

Although rains have subsided since Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Nanded under a yellow alert, warning of more rainfall in the coming days.

It has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places on September 24, 25 and 26, followed by a heavy rainfall warning on September 27.